48 new Covid-19 cases reported in Roanoke Valley

The Virginia Department of Health reports 48 new Covid-19 cases in the Roanoke Valley in the last 24 hours along with three additional hospitalizations and six new deaths. Health officials say the department is still working through a backlog of death certificates for coronavirus-related deaths that occurred near the holidays, so it is unclear whether any of the newly-reported deaths are in fact recent. As for cases, there are 17 new ones reported in Roanoke City, 19 in Roanoke County, and six each in Salem and Botetourt County.