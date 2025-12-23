(VSP News Release) ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in three fatalities. The crash occurred on Monday, (Dec 22) at 11:08 p.m. on Interstate 81, northbound at the 145-mile-marker in Roanoke County. A 2014 Volvo tractor trailer was traveling north on Interstate 81 at the 145-mile-marker, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a 2025 Honda Odyssey which was stopped on the right shoulder of the roadway. There were six occupants in the Honda. The driver, 65-year-old Lorraine Renee Williams, and passengers, 49-year-old Ebony Latasha Williams, were wearing their seatbelts and 2-year-old Shazziyah Lesley was properly secured in a child safety seat, were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where they later died. The family was from Charlotte, NC.

Three other passengers, a 63-year-old male, a 73-year-old male and a 10-year-old female were wearing their seatbelts and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash. The driver of the Volvo, 58-year-old El Hadji Karamoko Quattara was wearing his seatbelt and charged with Reckless Driving. Additional charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.