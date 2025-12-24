Rescue Mission of Roanoke gets ready for Christmas feast Gene Marrano December 24, 2025 1 minute read The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is preparing to extend a little Christmas cheer tomorrow to those experiencing homelessness – and those just having a hard time making ends meet. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: Share: Post navigation Previous: Fatal accident on I-81 in Roanoke County claims three lives Related Stories 1 minute read Fatal accident on I-81 in Roanoke County claims three lives Gene Marrano December 23, 2025 0 1 minute read Q99’s Breaking and Entering for the Holidays: its a good thing Gene Marrano December 23, 2025 0 1 minute read Time to go “Old School,” for your kid’s first phone? Gene Marrano December 23, 2025 0