Salem RidgeYaks GM is a Hall of Famer Gene Marrano December 24, 2025 1 minute read The Salem RidgeYaks General Manager is being inducted into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame – and says the franchise's late owner is a major reason. WFIR's Ian Price has that story.