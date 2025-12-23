This morning our sister station’s “Q99 Breaking and Entering,” was back for a third time, as one lucky Q99 listener was surprised with Christmas gifts for her family, new furniture from Grand Home Furnishings and a check from Q99 listeners. The Parkers were treated to breakfast at Hotel Roanoke but knew something was up when they got home and the Q99 van was there. Morning show co-host David Page with Ms. Parker, a southeast Roanoke single mom with 3 young kids:

Post navigation