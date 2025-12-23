Time to go “Old School,” for your kid’s first phone? Gene Marrano December 23, 2025 1 minute read VT photo Before your maturing adolescent child gets a smart phone for Christmas, their birthday, or just because, think about opting to reinstall a landline for your kids. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: Share: Post navigation Previous: Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame announces 5 new inductees, including RidgeYaks GM Related Stories 1 minute read Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame announces 5 new inductees, including RidgeYaks GM Gene Marrano December 22, 2025 0 1 minute read The Advancement Foundation rolls out Phase 2 at Innovation Accelerator in Buena Vista Gene Marrano December 22, 2025 0 1 minute read Record Virginia Holiday Travel Amidst Lowest Gas Prices In Four Years Web Staff December 22, 2025 0