Former Boston Red Sox standout Jackie Bradley, Jr., who played began his pro career with the Salem Red Sox in 2012, will be the guest speaker and one of five inductees into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame at the 34th hot stove banquet and induction ceremony. Bradley, a Gold Glove outfielder, will be joined by additional inductees Drew Bailey, Allen Lawrence, Wes McMillan and Donald Minnick. The banquet will be held at the Salem Civic Center on Sunday, February 1st, 2026.

Drew Bailey was a three-sport athlete at Christiansburg High School where he threw two no-hitters as a senior pitcher. Allen Lawrence is general manager of the Carolina League’s Salem RidgeYaks. He began his career as a game-day employee of the Colorado Rockies’ Class A affiliate, the then-Salem Avalanche. Wes McMillan built a legacy of excellence and consistency over nearly four decades of coaching baseball and softball in the Roanoke Valley. Donald Minnick starred as a left-handed pitcher at Liberty High School and at East Tennessee State before playing three seasons of Minor League baseball. Roy Lower will receive the Wayne LaPierre, Sr. Community Service Award for more than 50 years of service as a player, coach, administrator, and booster.