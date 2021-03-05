Fire in SE displaces 3

(From Roanoke Fire-EMS) At 11:35am, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 2000 block of Indian Village Ln SE for a fire. Units arrived to find light smoke coming from a multi-family residential structure. Upon entry, units found heavy smoke within the apartment. The fire was knocked down within 5 minutes of arrival. All of the occupants were able to escape safely and only one unit was affected. No injuries were reported. One adult and three kids will be displaced and are being assisted by property management. The cause of the fire is under investigation.