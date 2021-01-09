Roanoke gunfire: victim seriously wounded

NEWS RELEASE: On January 8, 2021 at approximately 6:40 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details about this incident are limited. No one has been arrested at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.