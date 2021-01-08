Northam mourns death of Capitol police officer and NOVA resident

Governor Ralph Northam said today he is “deeply saddened by the death of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick,” a resident of Northern Virginia, who died as a result of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol on Wednesday. He was 42 years old. Northam called Sicknick’s death “a tragedy,” and said those responsible must be prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”

