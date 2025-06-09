Roanoke at a “tipping point;” non-profit CEO asks the public to step up Gene Marrano June 9, 2025 1 min read Abby Hamilton-United Way “Roanoke is at a tipping point,” – so says a local non-profit agency leader, in a memo sent out last week about how community members can step up, during a time of funding uncertainty. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: Share: Continue Reading Previous: Actors from The Outsiders set to appear at the Grandin TheatreNext: Celebrating fundamental American freedoms Related Stories 1 min read Celebrating fundamental American freedoms Denise Membreno June 10, 2025 1 min read Actors from The Outsiders set to appear at the Grandin Theatre Denise Membreno June 9, 2025 1 min read GWRABA director says Williamson Road reconfiguration has support from stakeholders Gene Marrano June 6, 2025