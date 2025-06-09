The remastered 4k version of the 1980s classic “The Outsiders” is coming to the Grandin Theatre with the opportunity to meet C. Thomas Howell, the actor who brought the character Ponyboy to life. WFIR talked with Howell. Denise Allen Membreno has more.

Chances are you read The Outsiders in school and maybe even saw the movie. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno tells us one of the stars of the film is traveling the country to talk about the movie and the new educational foundation it inspired.

