Saturday McCadden Park will be the site of two gatherings celebrating freedom. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports, the day starts with the NO KINGS Day of action followed by the Juneteenth Family Reunion.

Roanoke Indivisible is hosting the Star City’s first ever No King’s Day of action. It’s one of 18 hundred Indivisible events going on across the country celebrating fundamental American freedoms and rejecting the trappings of thrones, crowns and kings. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.