A lower cost housing option for adults who travel from out of town to the Roanoke Valley to receive medical treatment is the idea behind “Hospitality House of the Blue Ridge,” which is closer to having its own building, hoping to close on a property near Carilion Roanoke Memorial in the near future. Meanwhile a 5.5 million dollar capital campaign continues. Hospitality House executive director Emily Reburn spoke recently with WFIR’s Gene Marrano, and here is a “Longer Listen.”

