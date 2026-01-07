Delegate Sam Rasoul (HD38) introduces legislation to expand the availability of affordable housing units in Roanoke City. HB181 will permit Roanoke City to create and maintain an Affordable Housing Dwelling Unit program.

If passed, this legislation will address the affordable housing crisis while encouraging growth for working families. Roanoke City is currently in need of at least 3,500 affordable housing units to meet its needs.

“The largest apartment complex in Roanoke’s history is getting ready to open with no guarantees that a single unit will be affordable,” stated Rasoul. “With an ADU Program, the city may guarantee that a certain percentage of all new housing is truly affordable for Roanokers.”

This legislation will add Roanoke City to the limited list of localities that may mandate affordable housing units. Other localities permitted to mandate housing affordability include Albemarle County, Loudoun County, and the cities of Alexandria, Charlottesville, Fairfax, and Falls Church.