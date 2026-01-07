With CDC data revealing that visits to the doctor’s office for flu-like symptoms have reached a 30 year high – with 5000 deaths or more nationwide this flu season, a Carilion Clinic physician says things aren’t so bad in the Roanoke area. Carilion Clinic’s Chief of Infectious diseases, Dr. Thomas Kerkering, displayed charts yesterday that showed peak season for positive flu tests administered at Carilion facilities peaked at 865 for the week around the Christmas holidays – when family and friends typically gather.

Nearly one in ten outpatient visits nationwide for the week ending December 27th were for flu-like illnesses per the CDC. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: