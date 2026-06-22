Orvis will relocate its Roanoke operations to space inside the former Westport Axle building on Kyle Avenue, retaining approximately 60 jobs within the city.

The outdoor retailer, which has maintained operations in Roanoke for nearly 40 years, will occupy approximately 100,000 square feet at 802 Kyle Ave. The move keeps the company’s fulfillment and operational functions within city limits.

Supporting local operations

The City of Roanoke Economic Development Authority provided a $50,000 grant to support the transition and help keep Orvis’ operations in the city.

“Our Roanoke-based team is something special,” Simon Perkins, president of Orvis, said. He said the team’s expertise, care and dedication give the company a competitive advantage.

Orvis established its Blue Hills distribution and fulfillment center in Roanoke in 1986. While similar companies have shifted fulfillment operations to third-party logistics providers, Orvis chose to keep those functions in Roanoke.

A fixture of the Market District

The company’s footprint in the city extends beyond its operations facility. Orvis has operated a retail store at 19 Campbell Ave. SE since 1987.

That location in the historic Market District remains fully operational. Local officials say the brand is part of Roanoke’s identity as an outdoor destination.

“Orvis exemplifies what makes Roanoke unique,” Braxton Naff, chair of the City of Roanoke Economic Development Authority, said. He cited the city’s strategic advantage in logistics and quality of life.

Regional partners support move

The relocation follows a collaborative effort among Orvis, the City of Roanoke, the Economic Development Authority and the Roanoke Regional Partnership.

City Manager Valmarie Turner said the company’s continued presence reflects the strength of the city, its workforce and its quality of life.

“When a company with this kind of legacy faces a transition, it is a credit to Orvis leadership and our local partners that the answer was to double down on Roanoke,” John Hull, president and CEO of the Roanoke Regional Partnership, said.

Founded in 1856 in Manchester, Vermont, Orvis is privately owned and operated by the Perkins family. The company employs approximately 1,500 workers in the United States and has major operations in Manchester, Vermont; Roanoke; and the United Kingdom.