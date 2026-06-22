Data center tax breaks or not, a coalition that advocates for “American Technology Leadership,” says data centers have been around for years, AI is not going away – and in Virginia and elsewhere, localities need to get on board. As Botetourt County gets ready for the construction of three planned Google data centers on the Greenfield industrial park campus – despite some local opposition – Doug Kelly CEO of the American Edge Project, says data centers and Artificial Intelligence – relied on by more and more Americans – go hand in hand, Botetourt county says Google’s investment at the Greenfield Center is worth at least 18 million dollars over the first five years, which includes funding for capital projects. Kelly says local government leadership is key to future growth.

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