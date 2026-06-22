In the third installment of our VA 250 series … not everyone in the Roanoke Valley and southwest Virginia jumped on the American Patriot bandwagon early during the Revolution – there were plenty of loyalists, and sometimes it was hard to figure out who was on the side of the rebellion – and who remained a “Tory.” Jeff Briggs is a long time historical interpreter who has taken part in enacting battles from the American Revolution; he’s also appeared in character at the Salem Museum for special events. Here is WFIR’s Gene Marrano with the third in a series of VA250 stories with a local twist, “In Depth.”

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