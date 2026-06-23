With arts funding from federal grants dwindling these days its more important now perhaps for local arts and cultural organizations to make sure they are on the radar screen anyway they can – and the 41st annual Perry F. Kendig Arts and Culture Awards are one way to do. Named after a former president at Roanoke College who was a big supporter of local arts and culture, this is the 41st year for the Kendig awards, now a joint venture between R-C and Hollins University, where the ceremony will take place this tear on October 20th. Individuals artist from all disciplines are eligible to be nominated, as are arts or cultural organizations, and individuals or businesses that support the arts, with separate awards in each category. Susan Jennings, a member of the Kendig Awards promotion committee, says even just being nominated and making it to the awards ceremony raises awareness for a local cultural organization. The nomination process is now open through September 13th, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

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