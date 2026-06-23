Jane Morgan Harris was a nurse almost a century ago, who realized the need for more healthcare services in the valley that served women and those of limited means. Her base of operations was a farmhouse that was located on what is now the Friendship Richfield Living Salem campus. Today they will dedicate the Jane Morgan Harris Daylily Garden in her honor at Richfield says Kim Bratic, the executive director of advancement. Jane Morgan Harris was inspired to help create a better healthcare safety net after helping a mother give birth in an abandoned gas station. The garden dedicated in her name at Friendship Richfield Salem includes hundreds of varieties of blooming plants.

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