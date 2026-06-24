Feeding Southwest Virginia President and CEO Pamela Irvine will retire at the end of the year after 45 years with the Food Bank that also celebrated its 45th anniversary last month. Today more than 20 million pounds of food is distributed annually by the Salem-based food bank. Irvine says plenty of challenges remain when it comes to aiding the food insecure. Food price inflation, spiking fuel costs for delivery trucks and recent cuts to programs like SNAP and Medicaid have only made acquiring food stocks and distributing them to 400 agency partners and pantries more of a challenge says Irvine, who is preparing to retire in December. Feeding Southwest Virginia became a non-profit in 1999, it started as a TAP program before spinning off and was called the Second Harvest Food Bank before partnering with the Feeding America organization. WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

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