From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. See more at Roanoke Cultural Endowment.org. Its the second and last weekend for Shakespeare’s tragic love story Romeo and Juliet at the Bear Theatre in downtown Roanoke in the Community High School Auditorium. Two feuding families, two star-crossed young lovers, all sorts of characters weaving in and out of one of the Bard’s most popular plays. Two new exhibits opening at the Eleanor D Wilson Museum on the Hollins University campus in the next few weeks – including Writing with Pictures – the narrative art of David Wiesner, a Caldecott Award winner for his illustrated Children’s books. It opens this Thursday and concludes with an artist talk and reception on JULY 24 at the Wilson Museum.

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