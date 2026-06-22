Early voting is officially underway for Virginia’s primary elections in August as a new Republican challenger aims to unseat the state’s senior U.S. senator. Kim Farington, a former federal financial executive and certified public accountant, says her campaign is built on the need for fiscal accountability in Washington.

The Quest for a Federal Auditor

Farington identifies as a data-driven problem solver who wants to serve as “Virginia’s CPA.” Her primary focus involves exposing what she describes as $236 billion in potential fraud and inefficiencies within the federal government. Having served in the White House from 2007 to 2011 under both the Bush and Obama administrations, she claims her experience following the money is vital for the Commonwealth.

“I already saved taxpayers more than a billion dollars by following the money and tracking the money,” Farington said. She argues that most elected officials lack the formal training to hold federal programs accountable for their spending.

Small Business and Manufacturing Focus

Her platform also prioritizes Second Amendment rights and small business growth. Farington’s decision to run for office was sparked by a personal experience as a small business owner. She recalled marching to Sen. Mark Warner’s office with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for a scheduled meeting, only to find no one available to hear their concerns.

Beyond her financial background, Farington holds patents for USB storage cases. She intends to use her manufacturing experience to incentivize companies to relocate to Virginia, specifically targeting job creation in the southwest region.

A Crowded Republican Field

Farington joins a Republican primary field that includes retired Army Maj. Gen. Bert Mizusawa and former CIA case officer David Williams. The winner of the August primary will face Warner in November, who has held his U.S. Senate seat since 2009. Farington maintains that her ability to work with all political parties, proven during her tenure at the White House and Department of Defense, makes her the right choice for the seat.

Calculated Accountability for the Commonwealth

Farington’s campaign slogan, “It’s time for change,” was reportedly suggested by voters during her 48,000-mile listening tour across the state. She emphasizes that her “common sense” approach to government efficiency will benefit all taxpayers by putting more money back into their wallets.