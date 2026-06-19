Mill Mountain Zoo is welcoming two new residents just in time for the summer season. Millie and Tilly, a pair of female Patagonian maras, have officially moved into a newly renovated exhibit on the mountain. These unique herbivores, also known as Patagonian cavies, often confuse visitors with their distinct appearance that blends the features of a rabbit and a small deer.

A Unique Return to the Mountain

While they might look like oversized rodents, Patagonian maras are most closely related to guinea pigs and capybaras. This arrival marks a return for the species, which last lived at the facility nearly 10 years ago. General Curator Julia Franet-Hornbeck noted that the species previously thrived in the challenging, high-altitude weather of the region, making them an ideal fit for the zoo’s environment.

“It’s a chance for us to connect people with a unique species, let them learn about them, get up close, and hopefully be able to walk away with a greater appreciation for them,” Franet-Hornbeck said.

Renovations for Active Residents

Zoo staff spent time preparing the enclosure for the duo. The project included constructing a new building, installing fresh decking, and making structural modifications to ensure the area was secure. Because maras are known for their ability to dig and jump, curators prioritized safety and durability during the renovation process.

Visitors can observe the maras from two distinct locations: the main outdoor deck and a secondary viewing area located just outside the gift shop. Despite their powerful hind legs and sharp nails used for defense, maras are a prey species that typically retreats rather than confronts humans, making them safe for close-range observation.

Breakfast with the Herbivores

The timing of the debut aligns with the zoo’s monthly “Breakfast with the Animals” event, which falls on Father’s Day weekend tomorrow. This month’s theme focuses specifically on herbivores, allowing families to see keepers feed the animals and prepare enclosures before the gates open to the general public.

While the animals stick to their plant-based diets, the breakfast provided for human guests will cater to omnivores. Hornbeck emphasized that the event offers a rare “sneak peek” into the daily operations of the facility.

A Wild Weekend on the Mountain

The zoo continues to focus on its mission of wildlife connection and conservation through these interactive experiences. Franet-Hornbeck describes the facility as “small but mighty,” offering species that are rarely found in other Virginia zoos.

“I think people would be surprised when they come up here… that they’re going to see animals that they’re not going to see at other facilities in Virginia,” Franet-Hornbeck said.