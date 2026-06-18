(RCPS new release) Dr. Verletta White, Superintendent of Roanoke City Schools, has announced her retirement from service after next school year. Education Committee Chairman, Delegate Sam Rasoul (HB-38), thanks Dr. White for her years of service to Roanoke’s students and educators.

“Dr. White has been a steady and valued leader for our schools over the years,” said Delegate Sam Rasoul. “Coming in at the height of the COVID epidemic, she ensured our nearly 15,000 students were set up for success in the wake of chaos. Dr. White has stepped up to challenges during her tenure, persevering and fighting for our students every step of the way, even as she faces unnecessary resistance from Roanoke City’s leadership. Thank you for your service.”