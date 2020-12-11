One man shot, another injured in NW Roanoke

NEWS RELEASE: On December 10, 2020 at approximately 9:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Delta Drive NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound inside a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Two other adults were in the residence, an adult male and adult female. The adult male also had what appeared to be minor injuries and was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS. That man was not struck by gunfire.

Details on this incident are limited at this time. Detectives are working to determine the events that lead up to this shooting. No arrests have been made regarding this incident, and it is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.