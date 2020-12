Liberty football head coach tests positive for COVID-19

Liberty University announced this morning that head football coach Hugh Freeze tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating while following the guidelines from Liberty’s medical staff and local health officials. Freeze becomes the 22nd FBS head coach to reveal a positive test this season. The Flames had to pause all team activities before their game against Coastal Carolina due to COVID issues, canceling the last contest of Liberty’s regular season schedule.