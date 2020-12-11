Carilion looking for more antibody study volunteers by end of December

Carilion Clinic is still looking for about a thousand more volunteers to take part in a study that involves drawing a blood sample to check for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies. The study data could help determine how vaccines are distributed in the Carilion service region. See the Carilion Clinic website newsroom page for a link to the “seroprevalence” study (or the link below). The study sign-up deadline is December 31. Dr. Paul Skolnick is Carilion’s chair of medicine and co-principal study investigator:

Antibody study link (and survey) below:

https://redcapweb.carilionclinic.org/redcap/surveys/?s=MYNWX83NL3