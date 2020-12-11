Northam says Va will step up enforcement of his COVID orders

Governor Northam says Virginia is stepping up enforcement of his COVID-19 executive orders. Northam says statewide compliance with restrictions already in place is 90%, but the number must be greater to curb and reverse the recent surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The governor says the state has already issued more than 180 enforcement violations; the goal, he says, is not to get anyone in trouble but to see compliance with his emergency orders. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

