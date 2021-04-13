No new Roanoke Valley coronavirus deaths reported for second straight day

| By

According to the latest numbers from the Virginia Department of Health, there are no new coronavirus deaths being reported in the Roanoke Valley for a second straight day. However, there are 50 new cases and 2 new hospitalizations among Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke and Botetourt Counties in the latest 24-hour reporting period.State health officials report 26 new cases in Roanoke City, 13 new cases and 2 new hospitalizations in Roanoke County, 8 new cases in Salem, and 3 new cases in Botetourt County.