Woman charged with man’s murder in Franklin County

NEWS RELEASE: The Franklin County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call at approximately 11:20amon April 12th, 2021 for a well-being check at the residence of Walter Sigmon and Carol Long. A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 11000 block of Franklin Street in Ferrum, Virginia and located the female resident of the home. She advised the deputy that Walter Gail Sigmon, 62 years old of Ferrum, was deceased inside of the residence. Through the investigation, Carol Elizabeth Long, 59 years old of Ferrum, has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder. She is being held without bond. This was an isolated incident with no threat to the community.