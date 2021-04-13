New Vinton assistant Town Manager Cody Sexton is no stranger to area

(Vinton release) The Town of Vinton is pleased to announce the selection of Cody Sexton as the new Assistant Town Manager. The selection is the culmination of a comprehensive search process undertaken by the Town’s leadership as a result of the promotion of Richard “Pete” Peters to Town Manager. In his position, Sexton will assist in the overall management of the day-to-day operations of the Town government and work with the Mayor, Members of Council and the Town Manager to implement their strategic vision for the community.” Vinton is truly a special place and is quickly becoming one of the best places to enjoy every aspect of the high quality of life we have come to love in the Roanoke Valley,” said Sexton.

Prior to coming to the Town, Sexton most recently served as the Assistant to the County Administrator in Botetourt County. In his seven years with Botetourt, he served on the County’s Executive Leadership Team, was the primary media contact and general spokesperson for the County, coordinated transportation planning and projects at both the local and regional levels, and provided staff support to a number of commissions and committees. Sexton also provided leadership to the County’s annual budgeting process and oversaw Central Garage operations and the security/reception staff for the County’s Administration Center.