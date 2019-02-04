Moneta man hits it big with scratcher ticket

| By

From the Virginia Lottery: Marquis Foxx was on his way to work when he stopped at the Speedy Mart on Blue Ridge Avenue in Bedford. While he was there, the Moneta man bought a 20X the Money ticket and scratched it. That’s when he discovered he’d won the game’s $1 million top prize. “It’s like a dream come true,” he said as he claimed his prize at the Virginia Lottery’s customer service center in Roanoke. He had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $610,874 before taxes. He chose the cash option. The store where he purchased the ticket receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket. He is the third person to claim the top prize in 20X the Money (game #1893), which means one more top-prize ticket remains unclaimed in this game. The chances of winning the $1 million top prize are 1 in 1,224,000. The chances of winning any prize are 1 in 3.51.