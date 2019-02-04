Driver charged with DUI after car, motorcycle collide

Two people are hospitalized after car struck a motorcycle Sunday in Blacksburg. Police have charged the car’s driver, 22-year-old Andrew Patton, with DUI. It happened at South Main Street and Ellet Road in the town. Police are not naming the two on the motorcycle, but they say both are hospitalized with serious injuries.

News release: Blacksburg Police Department is investigating a Motor Vehicle Crash with Injuries. At approximately 3:25 p.m. on Sunday February 3rd, Blacksburg Police Department responded to a Motor Vehicle Crash at the intersection of Ellett Road and South Main Street. A motorcycle was traveling west on Ellett Rd. when it entered the intersection of Ellett Rd. and South Main St. A sedan traveling south on Main Street, driven by Andrew Patton, struck the motorcycle in the intersection. Patton was transported to the hospital from the scene with minor injuries. The adult, male motorcycle operator and a juvenile passenger were also transported to the hospital with serious injuries. 22 year old Andrew Wallace Patton was charged with §18.2-266. Driving motor vehicle, engine, etc., while intoxicated, etc. The names of the victims will not be released