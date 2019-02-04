Country star Alan Jackson coming to Roanoke

A big name in country music is coming to Roanoke. Alan Jackson is scheduled to perform at the Berglund Center Saturday, May 11th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

News release: Alan Jackson’s has been thrilling lovers of real country music for nearly three decades…and he’s about to continue that tradition as he embarks on another year of concert performances with this weekend’s start of his 2019 tour!

Alan Jackson has been celebrating and telling real-life stories in his music since arriving on the scene in 1989. His concerts are filled with three decades of hits that have gained him legions of longtime fans – songs that draw added crowds as a younger generation discovers his music. Jackson’s repertoire stands the test of time; it has impacted a field of artists who cite him an influence…and his music has earned him a place alongside music’s greatest names, cementing his place in its history with membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Fans will hear the songs they love from the man who wrote and made them famous – his debut hit “Here in The Real World”…signature songs “Chattahoochee,” “Drive” and “Gone Country”…party anthems “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Good Time”…and many more.

Newcomer William Michael Morgan will be Jackson’s special guest. The chart-topping hit “I Met a Girl” put the Mississippi native on the map, and his talent, music and voice are keeping him there. A timeless sound and honest lyrics landed him a major label record deal at 19, gave him that #1 gold smash, and earned him a Top 5 debut album. A few years older – and hundreds of shows wiser – William Michael’s music embodies the man he’s become: a hard worker and big dreamer, single dad and hopeless romantic, pure country stalwart unafraid to embrace the here and now.

Jackson’s Roanoke concert will continue his tradition of “keepin’ it country” for people far and wide as he brings nearly 30 years of hits to Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00am and are available at Berglund Center Box Office, HomeTownBankTix.com or charge by phone at 1-877-HTB-TIXNow (1-877-482-8496). An exclusive venue Cyber Club pre-sale will be available Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 10:00am – 10:00pm.