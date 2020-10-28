Missing almost 4 months: Where is Jeneen Valentine?

NEWS RELEASE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office continues to request the public’s assistance in locating an individual that has been missing since July 3, 2020. Jeneen Lavita Valentine, 58, of Ridgeway, VA was reported missing on July 16, 2020, by her mother. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that she was last seen visiting an acquaintance at a residence located on A.L. Philpott Hwy., Martinsville, Virginia, on the evening of July 3, 2020.

Investigators have searched Valentine’s home, surrounding area, and nearby roadways on the ground and by air via drone for any evidence related to her disappearance. At this time, Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office are continuing to interview people who were known to associate with Ms. Valentine. Due to the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Ms. Valentine, it’s unknown if she may have been involved in a vehicle accident or is a victim of foul play.

At the time of her disappearance, Valentine was operating a vehicle that was borrowed from a family member. The vehicle is a 2002 Toyota Solara, two-door coupe, silver in color with Virginia license plate number VC-3019. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek this vehicle in connection with the disappearance of Ms. Valentine. Ms. Valentine is a black female, 5’8”, 160 pounds, long brown hair with brown eyes.

Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of Jeneen Lavita Valentine is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751, call 9-1-1, or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.