Roanoke County Police Conducting Murder Investigation; suspect caught

| By

Roanoke County Police are conducting a murder investigation after 31 year old Julian Brown of Roanoke County was found dead from gunshot wounds late Monday night in the 7000 block of Thirlane Road. Officers found that two children were missing from the residence as well. A short time later a suspect and the children fled from the police in Mecklenburg County. The suspect is now under arrest after later being stopped by police in Chesterfield County. Social service workers are caring for the children and charges are pending.

(Roanoke County Police release) On October 26, 2020 at approximately 10:22 p.m., Roanoke County Police responded to the 7000 block of Thirlane Rd for a male with life-threatening wounds. The caller advised they had just returned to the residence and found the male. Officers arrived and located a deceased male that had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. The male was identified as Julian Brown, 31, of Roanoke County. Officers found that two children were missing from the residence as well as a vehicle belonging to Brown. Police learned that the suspect, who also resides in at home, could not be located and could possibly have the vehicle and be with the children.

A statewide lookout was given for the vehicle, the suspect, and the children. Roanoke County Police were advised a short time later that the vehicle had fled from officers in Mecklenburg County around the same time that the initial call was received. While following up on that information, Roanoke County was contacted by Chesterfield County Police and advised that the vehicle had also attempted to flee from them. Chesterfield County was eventually able to stop the vehicle and locate the suspect and the children who were all unharmed. The suspect was taken into custody by Chesterfield County and charged with several crimes related to the pursuit and held with no bond. Local Social Services workers responded to care for the children.Roanoke County Police continue to investigate the incident. Charges related to Brown’s death are pending.