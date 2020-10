Bowers on independent bid for 5th term as Mayor

| By

Many will recall that during David Bowers’ long tenure on Roanoke City Council and then as the 4-term Mayor, there was always a “D” after his name – but if Bowers is to secure a win in another bid for Mayor on Tuesday, it will be as an independent. He spoke live with us yesterday morning, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

10-29 Bowers Wrap#2