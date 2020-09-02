Man’s body found on sidewalk; cause investigated

Roanoke Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body this morning on a sidewalk along the 500 block of Allison Avenue. That’s near Highland Park in Old Southwest. Police say there are no obvious signs of foul play or trauma, but there is no determination yet on the cause of death.

NEWS RELEASE: On September 2, 2020 at around 7:00 am, Roanoke Police responded to a report of a person down in the 500 block of Allison Avenue SW. Officers located a man lying on the sidewalk in the immediate area. He was pronounced deceased on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. There were no obvious signs of foul play or trauma; however, Roanoke Police will continue this investigation, working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.