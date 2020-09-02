Health Equity Pilot Program includes PPE distribution in Roanoke

The Virginia Department of Health established the Health Equity Working Group in March, looking for ways to ensure that underserved communities had better access to the Personal Protective Equipment they needed to help avoid COVID-19. The Council of Community Services and its Hands on Blue Ridge program are part of the Health Equity pilot, distributing thousands of masks and bottles of hand sanitizer to non-profit organizations in the City of Roanoke. It was in evidence today as Governor Northam was in Roanoke, handing out PPE and school supplies to children at Family Service of Roanoke Valley:

