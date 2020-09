Northam: Too many Virginians becoming complacent about COVID testing

Governor Northam says the state is now conducting 15,000 or more COVID-19 tests every day, but he worries that Virginians are becoming complacent as the pandemic continues. He urges greater participation at public testing events – and use of the COVIDWISE app, one designed to tell if you if you have been in close contact with an infected person. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

