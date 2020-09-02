Statewide poll shows dramatically divided views of media COVID coverage

A new statewide poll conducted by Roanoke College finds Virginians are dramatically divided when it comes to media coverage of COVID-19. The poll asked more than 650 Virginians if they thought news accounts make the pandemic seem worse than reality. Among Democrats, 15% thought that is the case, but among Republicans, the number soars to 85%. Poll Director Harry Wilson:

The poll also finds sharp differences by party affiliation with regard to government handling of COVID-19 and the pandemic’s likely impact on our lives. Click here for full poll results and methodology from Roanoke College’s Institute for Policy and Opinion Research.