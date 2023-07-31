Man found shot to death in Southwest Roanoke

| By

On July 30, 2023 at approximately 9:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 600 block of King George Avenue SW. Responding officers located an adult male victim inside a vehicle with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived and pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

Details about what led to this shooting are limited. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.