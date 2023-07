Virginia Western is now a “Bee Campus” to help protect pollinators

| By

Virginia Western Community College is now an affiliate Bee Campus. The Xerce Society of Invertebrate Conservation’s Bee Campus USA program works to galvanize campuses to sustain pollinators by providing a healthy habitat rich in variety of native plants and free of pesticides. Every year the school will have to submit a report to show how the campus is working to protect pollinators and what it has been doing to raise awareness about their plight. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more: