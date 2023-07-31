State health commissioner urges parents to check children’s vaccine records

Thousands of children will be headed back to school soon, and state health officials say that means it’s time to check your child’s vaccine records. Area doctors’ offices are getting busy as parents hurry to get their children ready for a new school year. If you are not sure what vaccines your student may need, State Health Commissioner, Dr. Karen Shelton says your child’s pediatrician will know. Dr. Shelton urges parents to schedule an appointment with their health care provider because this appointment encompasses more than just a series of shots; it also gives the doctor a chance to check in with your child on other healthcare concerns including mental health. WFIR’s Denise Allen Memreno has more: