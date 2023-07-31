Even where all teaching positions are filled, longer outlook is worrisome

Teachers in many area school systems will return to their classrooms tomorrow, preparing for the start of another school year. As they do, even where all — or almost all — teaching positions are currently filled, there are serious concerns about the long-term prospects. In Botetourt County, Superintendent John Russ says as of last Friday, the teaching ranks were entirely full, but he is not so sure if that can be maintained there or anywhere else long-term. He says among the many reasons is a relatively new one: since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, public schools are now frequently entangled in the nation’s culture wars, discouraging many college students from seeking teaching careers. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: