Man arrested after double shooting in Northwest Roanoke

On May 9, 2022 at approximately 9:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were patrolling the area near Salem Turnpike NW and 24th Street NW when they heard what sounded like several shots fired coming from the direction of Delta Drive NW. As officers were responding to the scene, the City of Roanoke E-911 Center advised officers of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of Delta Drive NW. Responding officers located two adult males outside of a residence in the area with what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported both men to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Using evidence located on scene and video surveillance in the area, the department’s iSTAR Team and officers were able to determine a suspect vehicle and direction of travel. That information was relayed to other Patrol Units in the area. Another officer was able to locate the vehicle at a residence in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW. Additional units responded to that address and located the suspect inside the vehicle. The suspect was identified as Mann D. Murray, 22 of Roanoke. Murray was taken into custody without incident and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

We commend the swift actions of Charlie Platoon and the iSTAR Team. Without their immediate intervention, the suspect would have been much harder to locate and ultimately charge.

Details about what led to this incident are limited at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.