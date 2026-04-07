The beloved Lebanese Festival returns for its 25th anniversary May 29–31, 2026, at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church, 4730 Cove Road, N.W., Roanoke. Rain or Shine, the three‑day celebration welcomes visitors with free admission and parking. Festival hours are Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with food service stopping at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with food service stopping at 7:00 p.m.

Guests can enjoy authentic Lebanese cuisine, live music, and traditional folk dancing in full costume. A wide selection of homemade dishes—including kabobs, falafel, grape leaves, tabbouleh, kibbie, pastries, and more—will be available for purchase. Children’s activities and foods will also be offered for a modest fee.

Both onsite dining and convenient takeout will be available throughout the event, with online ordering offered for added ease.

For more information, visit lebanesefestival.steliaschurch.org or call 540‑562‑0012.

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