If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun to start your weekend, then look no further than Market Square.

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Center in the Square has announced the second annual ‘Miniatures on the Market’ event, to be held in Downtown Roanoke’s Market Square this Friday from 3:00-7:00 PM. Attendees will be greeted with a ‘barn-full’ of miniature farm animals, and a mix of free and paid attractions. Winter Blake, Events Coordinator for Center in the Square, says the event will offer everything it had last year – and more:

“The pony ride is coming back. The petting zoo is coming back. We have balloon animals, we have a build-your-own bouquet station, we’ll have face painting; crafts that are SOL compliant, so we’re kind of gonna bring some educational components again, and some lawn games as well.”

‘Miniatures on the Market’ is free to enter, with four paid activities inside. Each activity costs $5, or you can purchase a $15 ticket to enjoy all four.